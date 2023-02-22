Accrington Stanley player charged for violent conduct after Shrewsbury Town incident

A general internal view of Wham Stadium, home stadium of Accrington Stanley. (AMA)

In just the second minute of the game, the midfielder caught Town's Christian Saydee with a nasty elbow, that would have likely seen him sent off had the officials spotted it.

Instead, Leigh remained on the field and Aaron Pressley' 12th minute strike proved to be the winner, bringing Town's unbeaten run to an end.

Had Leigh been sent off, it may have severely impacted the outcome of the game with Salop at an advantage.

The FA's statement read: "Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh has been charged following the EFL League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday 18 February 2023.

"It is alleged that the midfielder's behaviour during the second minute, in an incident which was not seen by match officials but was caught on video, constitutes violent conduct.