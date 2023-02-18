Carl Winchester: Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman is a 'credit to himself'

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman (AMA)

Bowman had a difficult start to the season at Town finding minutes hard to come by up to Christmas.

But recently, he has rediscovered his best form, scoring the winning goals against Oxford and Forest Green Rovers before putting in a brilliant individual display last weekend against Port Vale.

And his team-mate Winchester was full of praise for the striker, who he says has worked hard on the training pitch to earn his opportunity.

“Bowman is one of the big characters in the changing room, everyone loves him,” the Sunderland loanee said.

“But for him to be performing the way he has in the last couple of weeks has been outstanding.

“He is a credit to himself, as you know sometimes when you are going through a tough period sometimes you must think nothing will ever go your way.

“But Bowman has got his head down, he has worked hard on the training pitch, and when he got his chance on the pitch he came on and he has done it, and thankfully in the last couple of weeks he has been our match-winner.

“You need that though to succeed when the chips are down, and things are not going too well, you need to stand up and be counted and he has done that.”

The midfielder, who is on loan from Sunderland, has also talked about how well the team have adapted to the injuries and suspensions they have had to cope with in recent fixtures.

The 29-year-old said Luke Leahy has adjusted to playing at centre-back so easily because of how good a player the captain is.

He said: “With Luke going in at centre-back, I feel like good players can adapt and play anywhere so for him to step out of midfield and go into centre-back and do brilliant – he is a good player.

“Killian coming in too, he is a good player, there is going to be a lot of curve balls thrown at you throughout the season, but it is just staying grounded and staying humble.