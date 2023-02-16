Notification Settings

Shrews Views: S2 E14 - An unbeaten run and play-off hopes alive

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury are back with the latest episode of Shrews Views.

It has been a fruitful few weeks for Steve Cotterill's men who are unbeaten in seven games - having won six on the spin prior to the midweek draw at Exeter.

Jonny and Ollie look back at the run, the previous two games and Cotterill's comments on the similarities between the current Salop side and his previous promotion winning teams.

The pair also discuss recent interviews with Killian Phillips and Taylor Moore - and answer your questions.

Shrews Views is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

