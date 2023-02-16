Shrews Views: S2 E14 - An unbeaten run and play-off hopes alive

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views

It has been a fruitful few weeks for Steve Cotterill's men who are unbeaten in seven games - having won six on the spin prior to the midweek draw at Exeter.

Jonny and Ollie look back at the run, the previous two games and Cotterill's comments on the similarities between the current Salop side and his previous promotion winning teams.

The pair also discuss recent interviews with Killian Phillips and Taylor Moore - and answer your questions.