Paris strikes late to secure Shrewsbury Town a deserved success

Maddie Jones gets the opener just after half-time.

Maddie Jones gave Shrewsbury the lead just after the break, but the visitors drew level within six minutes and the game looked to be heading for a draw, but Schofield had other ideas when she fired in from distance.

The win leaves them in mid-table and it is a game they deserved to win according to Cook.

She said: "I think we started well, created some good chances early on and it was a shame we did not hurt them off.

"It was then a bit scrappy and we did not seem to play our natural game, getting the ball on the floor and playing it around.

"So I felt we could have been better and at times we could have taken our chances, overall we managed the game well and got the three points.

"We were fully in control more often than not despite it being quite a scrappy game.

"The chances if you looked on paper they had maybe one or two maximum and they were all from range they did not really threaten, and their goal was an unfortunate event by the keeper but that happens in games."

Elsewhere, Wem Town are still struggling in the Division One Midlands after their 1-0 defeat to fellow relegation rivals Sheffield at home.

Wem are second from bottom of the table, trailing the Yorkshire side by two points but having played three games more.

It was a tight clash, and the deadlock was broken six minutes from time from the penalty spot when Brooke Smith converted.

Telford United did better though after they thrashed Coventry City 5-0 in West Midlands League Division One North.

Megan Jones, Abi Beady, Jamie Duggan, Jemma Smith were the scorers as well as an own goal from the visitors.

Their Shropshire rivals, Shifnal Town, maintained their lead at the top of the league after hammering Port Vale 7-2.

Rebecca-lee Bown scored a hat-trick for Shifnal, Jenna Boddison got a brace, Maria Bell and Holly Bullock also scored a goal apiece – Chloe Smith and Sian McHugh scored consolations for Vale.

The New Saints lost their Adran Trophy semi-final against Cardiff City – losing 3-1.