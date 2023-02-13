Shrewsbury 3 Port Vale 2 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
The keeper made a good stop deny Tom Conlon from distance in the first half, and a great save to deny Dan Jones’ header as Port Vale pushed for an equaliser.
Alert 8
Luke Leahy
He shifted to play at centre-back in the absence of Tom Flanagan, and he slotted in really nicely, while scoring another important goal. His ninth of the season.
Impressive 8
Chey Dunkley
The defender dominated the aerial battle, which was so important with Flanagan and Matthew Pennington missing. Got his fourth goal of the season with a smart finish too.
Terrific 8
Taylor Moore
Would maybe have liked to have gotten a bit closer to Dennis Politic for Vale’s opener, but in general he was calm and composed on the ball.
Steady 7
Jordan Shipley
The wing-back offered a good outlet down the left side, and got forward well. He will be pleased with his afternoon’s work.
Good 7
Eliott Bennett
Played a big part in Killian Phillips’ goal, and looked good a right wing-back. He shifted into midfield towards the end of the game and did well there too.
Bright 8
Tom Bayliss
Playing in the number 10 role, Bayliss had a really good afternoon. Often he carried the ball well to get Town out of danger and he went close to scoring on a couple of occasions.
Silky 8
Carl Winchester
Another busy afternoon for the midfielder, who put in some important challenges. He was withdrawn with not long left.
Solid 7
Killian Phillips
Got his first Town goal and was absolutely brilliant all afternoon. He seems to be loving his time at Salop since arriving early in January.
Immense 9
Christian Saydee
Held the ball up well playing in a front two with Ryan Bowman. It was a good performance by Saydee.
Effective 7
Ryan Bowman
It has been a brilliant turnaround from Bowman. He scored two decisive goals in previous games, but his all-round play was fantastic against Port Vale and his performance was rightly praised by Steve Cotterill post-match.
Superb 9
Substitutes
Rob Street (for Winchester 77); Rekeil Pyke (for Saydee, 77). Not used: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Barlow, Bailey.