Shrewsbury 3 Port Vale 2 - Player ratings

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper made a good stop deny Tom Conlon from distance in the first half, and a great save to deny Dan Jones’ header as Port Vale pushed for an equaliser.

Alert 8

Luke Leahy

He shifted to play at centre-back in the absence of Tom Flanagan, and he slotted in really nicely, while scoring another important goal. His ninth of the season.

Impressive 8

Chey Dunkley

The defender dominated the aerial battle, which was so important with Flanagan and Matthew Pennington missing. Got his fourth goal of the season with a smart finish too.

Terrific 8

Taylor Moore

Would maybe have liked to have gotten a bit closer to Dennis Politic for Vale’s opener, but in general he was calm and composed on the ball.

Steady 7

Jordan Shipley

The wing-back offered a good outlet down the left side, and got forward well. He will be pleased with his afternoon’s work.

Good 7

Eliott Bennett

Played a big part in Killian Phillips’ goal, and looked good a right wing-back. He shifted into midfield towards the end of the game and did well there too.

Bright 8

Tom Bayliss

Playing in the number 10 role, Bayliss had a really good afternoon. Often he carried the ball well to get Town out of danger and he went close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Silky 8

Carl Winchester

Another busy afternoon for the midfielder, who put in some important challenges. He was withdrawn with not long left.

Solid 7

Killian Phillips

Got his first Town goal and was absolutely brilliant all afternoon. He seems to be loving his time at Salop since arriving early in January.

Immense 9

Christian Saydee

Held the ball up well playing in a front two with Ryan Bowman. It was a good performance by Saydee.

Effective 7

Ryan Bowman

It has been a brilliant turnaround from Bowman. He scored two decisive goals in previous games, but his all-round play was fantastic against Port Vale and his performance was rightly praised by Steve Cotterill post-match.

Superb 9

Substitutes