Shrewsbury's Luke Leahy delighted with League Two player of the month award

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town with the Sky Bet EFL League One Player of the Month award for January (AMA)

Salop have won four out of their five league games in January, and Leahy has been pivotal to that success with his three goals and two assists.

The 30-year-old was not the only person at the club to be recognised with Steve Cotterill also being nominated for the Manager of the Month Award.

But Leahy beat fellow nominees Dion Charles, from Bolton, Charlton’s Scott Fraser and Josh Windass, of Sheffield Wednesday, to become the first Town player to win it since March 2016 when Sullay Kaikai, now at MK Dons, was the man to do it on that occasion.

And the midfielder described winning the award as a ‘privilege’ and hopes it will not take the same amount of time for a Salop player to win it again.

He said: “It’s a privilege. Out of all the players in the league, to be nominated is amazing but to win is a testament to not just me but to how the team has been doing as well.

“Let’s not let it be another seven years before one of us wins it again. I’m delighted to win it and, like I said, it’s not just a testament to me but also to how the club has been doing as a whole.

“It’s always nice to get the recognition that we deserve and I’ll enjoy it. But we have to make sure we have as good a month as we’ve just had and make sure another one of us is standing here having this conversation again next month.

“It’s been a good month for us as a squad. One of us surely had to win it and I’m glad it was me. It’s a bit surreal but we’ll take it in and go again. I’m very happy and delighted to win the award.”

Town boss Cotterill, added: “I’m delighted for him. I’m really, really pleased, and it’s richly deserved if I’m honest. There could have been quite a few (Shrewsbury players) in the last month who could’ve been in with a shout. While we’ve had good team performances, we’ve had some outstanding performances from individuals.