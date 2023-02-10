Shrewsbury Town announce increase in season ticket prices

Salop have announced a slight increase in season ticket prices

The price of a category A early bird season ticket will rise by £35 to £445 when next season’s tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 15.

And for a category B season ticket, the price will rise from £345 for an adult to £375.

It is the second year in succession prices have risen after they had previously been frozen for seven years.

In a statement, the club confirmed that after looking at the price of an individual matchday ticket throughout League One, a small increase was needed. That has also been reflected in an increase in the season ticket prices for next season.

The statement said the club will continue to offer ‘great value for money’ and pointed out the matchday ticket prices were still ‘well below the average in League One’.

It said: “Having evaluated prices throughout the division, we are going to put a small increase of £2 per game on a standard adult match ticket, while concessionary season tickets will go up by £1 per ticket.

“As a club, we have always prided ourselves on offering great value for money.

“This season, our matchday ticket prices are well below the average in League One and that is set to continue next year.”

Prices for an over 65s and disabled season tickets start from £250, which is up from £235 last season.

Under-13 season tickets will cost £15 at this stage – they were free at the start of this campaign.

Early bird season tickets are on sale until Friday, March 31.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has provided an update on the fitness of Kade Craig.

The defender dislocated his shoulder during his loan spell with AFC Telford United back in November.

Cotterill said the 20-year-old is back on the grass working with the staff at Shrewsbury.

He said: “He has had it operated on.