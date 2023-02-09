Shrewsbury Town Women looking for more as Saints secure their spot

Shrewsbury players celebrate their solitary goal

He was targeting hard work on the training ground after a 4-1 defeat against Kidderminster Harriers.

Harriers took the lead on 12 minutes in the West Midlands Premier encounter before Vikki Owen replied with a header for Shrews three minutes later. But it proved a consolation as Kidderminster scored three more without reply.

Peevor said: "It was quite pleasing to see a reply to the early goal and we played well in parts but showed some naivety in other areas.

"For example we gave up the ball to easily and when you do that you have to be ready to defend straight away which we didn't do at times.

"But we will have a look at the video and will have worked on those areas in training this week so we will be fired up and ready to go for the Burton game."

The Shrews have three games in hand on Burton and can leapfrog them into sixth place in the table if they win.

In National Division One Midlands, Wem Town lost 3-2 at Leafield Athletic with Kimberly Bebbington and substitute Charlotte Budd getting their goals.

The result leaves them just above the relegation zone, with Sheffield below them having three games in hand – the two meet at Wem on Sunday.

In Division One North Shifnal Town got an excellent 3-0 win at Coventry City Women, Rebecca-Lee Brown bagging two of the goals and Jenna Boddison the other.

It keeps Town top of the division with eight wins from nine games and a big goal difference of 37 – they travel to Port Vale Women on Sunday.

AFC Telford United went goal crazy on Sunday in the league cup, winning 7-0 at Wyrley Ladies. Abi Beady got two of the goals, Lexi Bennett, Jaime Duggan, Katie Ryan, Felicity Winters and substitute Holly Beetlestone scored the others.

It is back to league action for Telford on Sunday when they take on Coventry City Women at Telford College (2pm).

The New Saints Women needed to defeat Abergavenny by four clear goals to make the Genero Adran Premier Championship Conference and they did just that.

Greg Draper’s team were not short on chances in the first half and managed to find two goals through Lucie Platt and Helen Evans.

Attempts on goal suddenly dried up in the second-half and it was not until the 72nd minute when the third came through an Izzy Redding header. Two minutes from time Emily Ridge received the ball from Helen Evans and her shot from the edge of the 18-yard-area went in off the post to seal the conference place.