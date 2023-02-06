Oxford 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Player ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Lewis Bate of Oxford United (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The goalkeeper has not had too much to do for a while for Shrews, but he made some very good, and important saves in the first half to keep Salop’s clean sheet intact.

Instrumental 8

Taylor Moore

He was moved to centre-back ahead of the game with Pennington missing out, coped well defensively finding himself in the right place at the right time to clear balls away.

Solid 7

Chey Dunkley

Another commanding performance from Dunkley, who seems to get his head to everything. He had small drop in form over Christmas, but since then he has been back to his best.

Phenomenal 8

Tom Flanagan

Busy afternoon for Flanagan with Shrews being forced to defend. You cannot argue with the fact since the defender has come back into the side, they have conceded twice in five games.

Reliable 7

Rekeil Pyke

Back in the starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, defended well in the first half but was dragged at half-time as Cotterill made changes.

Steady 6

Jordan Shipley

The wing-back was involved in Town’s winner, getting the ball to Phillips. It was a good afternoon’s work.

Resolute 6

Luke Leahy

The pitch at the Kassam was terrible, so the game was never going to be one for the purist but Leahy was physical and tough in tackle, playing an important part in the win.

Busy 7

Carl Winchester

Was perhaps Town’s best player in the first half picking up loose balls and stopping danger, but was sacrificed shortly into the second period.

Good 7

Killian Phllips

A brilliant lobbed through ball by the loanee was the assist for the Ryan Bowman winner. He was fully committed to the cause and has settled into life at Town very well.

Assured 7

Tom Bayliss

Kept his place in starting XI after last week, and did well again here, working hard for the team.

Grafted 7

Christian Saydee

A quieter afternoon for Saydee who was taken off just after the break. He had very little service in the first half.

Isolated 6

Subs