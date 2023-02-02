Zoe Griffiths disappointed with Shrewsbury Town’s performance

Shrewsbury Town Women

Salop trailed 3-1 at half-time, despite taking the lead in their West Midlands Regional Women’s Football League clash after Maddie Jones netted in the second minute.

But goals from Olivia Brown, Alisha Higginson and Sophie Shale were enough to see the hosts lead by a big margin at the break.

Town hit back in the second period when Sarah Lowden scored and they salvaged a point in the 70th minute when Libby Veitch bagged the equaliser on a disappointing afternoon which Griffiths was less than impressed with.

She said: “The first half was not good enough, to go from 1-0 up to 3-1 down at half-time.

“We needed to change it up at the break, which we did, we came out gunning but we still did not take our chances.

“You can’t throw games away like that, when you go 1-0 up against a team that is bottom of the league they are games you should be winning.”

Elsewhere, Wem Town’s defeat to Sporting Khalsa at the weekend has made their position in the National League Division One Midlands even more ominous.

They currently sit just one place outside the relegation zone, with Sheffield hot on their heels.

Skye Owen and Stephanie Weston scored the goals in the first half for Sporting Khalsa.

The hosts pushed to get back into the game after the break, missing several chances, but it finished 2-0.

AFC Telford United beat Kingfisher 6-0 in the League Cup.

A double from Megan Jones, plus goals from Abigail Beady, Jaime Duggan, Romillie Evans and Jessica Sayers gave them a comfortable victory to progress to the next round.

Shifnal Town’s game against Lichfield City was postponed, meaning they missed out on a chance to extend their lead at the top of the West Midlands League Division One North.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints were thrashed 5-1 by Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds’ Siobhan Walsh, Danielle Broadhurst and Phoebie Poole all scored in the first 45 before Seren Watkins and Catherine Walsh netted in the second half for the Bluebirds.