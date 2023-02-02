Tom Flanagan keen to push Shrewsbury on

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Corey O'Keeffe of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

Town have won their last four League One fixtures, and they have moved from 17th in the table to ninth – just two points from sixth-placed Barnsley.

Flanagan has been an important part of this form, having come back from illness and injury that disrupted his game-time during the festive period. He returned to the side for their victory against Burton Albion – the start of their good run.

In those four games, they have conceded just twice, and Flanagan insists Shrewsbury must keep their focus with lots of football still to be played between now and the end of the season.

He said: “There is a long way to go. We are not booking our hotel for Wembley just yet.

“We have got some big games coming up, and if we can accumulate that promotion form of two points a game – which we have been blowing out the water recently – but obviously people will try to stop that.

“We have got a target, and we will keep that to ourselves at the minute.”

Town have had an injury crisis for the majority of the season, which has given manager Steve Cotterill very few options from the bench.

But against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend, the changes made the difference.

Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman were the men with the goals in the 94th and 96th minutes, to overturn the 1-0 deficit, and Flanagan was delighted for them.

“Obviously the subs made a huge difference,” the former Sunderland man continued.

“Everyone in the group knows their jobs when they come on or when they are starting.

“I think we have an identity. I think we are a little bit more rough and ready than we have been previously and that is why we are winning these games.

“They sat off us at the weekend, and we were our own worst enemy at times. That was frustrating for the group, but the togetherness shone through.

“If you look at the squad everyone is giving everything at the minute, and long that may continue.”