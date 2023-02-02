Ollie Westbury comment: No surprise deadline day lacked Shrewsbury drama

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Lankester of Cambridge United..

Julien Dacosta, who arrived from Coventry in the summer, returned to his parent club temporarily before joining AS Nancy on another loan.

Marquee summer signing Aiden O’Brien struggled for game time in his spell at Salop – and he signed on loan at Gillingham until the end of the season.

But in terms of incomings during the month, it was very quiet for Town – Killian Phillips being the only addition. It should not come as a surprise for Shrews fans.

During an interview with the Shropshire Star back in October, Town’s chief executive, Brian Caldwell said he hoped Salop would not need too many reinforcements with the club doing well on the pitch at the time.

The Salop chief hoped that form would continue, which it certainly has done with Town winning their last four League One fixtures and sitting ninth in the table.

Caldwell did hint the club would not do as much business as they have in previous January windows – which turned out to be the case.

Each time Town manager Steve Cotterill was asked about transfers in press conferences he was keen to point out that funds were a problem for the club when it came to incomings.

There was a lot of movement in the summer, with Town signing nine players, which was needed as players left Shropshire for new ventures. Under the stewardship of Caldwell and chairman Roland Wycherly Town are very well run, but they will not spend beyond their means.

In order for them to push into the upper echelons of the league they need to recruit wisely and get value for money, which is something Cotterill and Keith Burt, head of recruitment, did in the summer.

They did well in the loan market with the exciting signings of young players like Christian Saydee, but also experienced players like Carl Winchester – they have both been a huge success since arriving on the summer deadline day. They did something similar with the players who have come through the door permanently.

Chey Dunkley, Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss have all caught the eye.

Not all recruits are going to be a success, with some players’ time at the club not working out the way they planned – O’Brien and Dacosta were cases in point – but this was not down to their footballing ability.

It was more due to the fact they could not stay fit – something the Town hierarchy has very little control over.

Salop are almost two-thirds of the way through the campaign, and it can be regarded as a hugely successful one to date.

You cannot blame fans for being ambitious and wanting a few extra bodies through the door. What football supporter does not want their club to succeed?

In fact, Cotterill would probably have wanted them in too.

But the funds are not infinite and at times tough decisions must be made. Others in the league have signed heavily in January, but this is more down to necessity, due to league position and poor form.