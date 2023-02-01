Rob Street keen to see his Shrewsbury work pay off with goals

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Jamie Robson of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

The 21-year-old signed for Town on deadline day back in September on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace, and he has featured 26 times for the club across all competitions.

The youngster puts in an enormous shift every time he takes the field for Salop and he has played a big part in Town’s good form, which has seen them win their last four League One games in succession – the first time they have done so in league action since September 2017.

The striker is enjoying the role he has played in Shrews’ good form but wants to add a few goals to the one he scored against Bolton in early December, and he thinks it will come in time.

He said: “Whatever I can bring to the team, whether that is stretching defences, running channels, hold-up play – whatever I am bringing to help the team, that’s all I can do.

“It’s nice to get some goals yourself, and I’m sure they will come over time. I just need to keep getting in the right areas.

“But the most important thing is the team getting three points every week so we can keep pushing up the table.”

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling sharp.

“Hopefully, a few more goals will come for me, but the most important thing is the team wins.

“We’ve scored 12 goals in the last four games so if I’m involved in a team that’s done that it’s really positive.”

Street played for League Two club Newport County last season, scoring twice for the Welsh team, and now he is relishing his time in Shropshire.

He said: “I’m loving it here. We’ve got an amazing group – the staff and players and the fans have been brilliant ever since I got here so I’m thoroughly enjoying it here.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously, it is quite a way from home for me but it has been a really good experience.

“I’ve not sat through any days and felt homesick or wanted to go back so yeah, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Salop signed Killian Phillips early in the window on loan from Palace too, and the energetic midfielder has made a real impression since arriving at Salop.

Street revealed he played a part in getting his Eagles team-mate to the club.

The striker continued: “He brings a lot of energy, he is a big lad, he puts himself about in there.

“I have played with him for about a year now, and he can always arrive with a goal, he is very good at arriving in the box.

“And he does well by putting in tackles in the other box, so he is an all-round player I think he can definitely improve us.

“I spoke to Killian (just before he signed). I said how good the club is, and how exciting this season could be.

“I told him it’d be brilliant if he could jump on board if that’s what he and the club wanted.

“I spoke to him and the gaffer was aware of him and wanted to bring him in – he’s a top player and a top guy so he’s settled in really well.

“I get on really well with him.

“He’s one of my good friends so it’s been nice to have him here.

“Hopefully he can help the team and push us to more points.

“The boys are brilliant. The senior players are brilliant, and they include the younger boys.

“Everybody just has the same mentality, and we just want to do well and play well for the team.