Shrewsbury's Aiden O'Brien joins Gillingham on loan

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town forward Aiden O'Brien has joined Gillingham on loan until the end of the season.

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town..
O’Brien was a marquee signing in the summer after turning down an extension at former club Portsmouth to favour a move to the Meadow, but he has not made a League One start during his time in Shropshire as he has battled with injury.

Earlier in January, Steve Cotterill said the forward was looking for a move closer to home, and now he has secured a deal with the Gills which will take him through to the summer.

The 29-year-old did make two starts for the club, once in the EFL Trophy in the 1-0 defeat at Stockport and once in the FA Cup tie against his former club Sunderland.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

