Shrewsbury's Aiden O'Brien joins Gillingham on loan

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town..

O’Brien was a marquee signing in the summer after turning down an extension at former club Portsmouth to favour a move to the Meadow, but he has not made a League One start during his time in Shropshire as he has battled with injury.

Earlier in January, Steve Cotterill said the forward was looking for a move closer to home, and now he has secured a deal with the Gills which will take him through to the summer.