Shrewsbury staying grounded despite top form

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1..

Salop have won their last four League One clashes in succession – for the first time since September 2017 – making a tricky Christmas period a distant memory.

They have netted 12 goals in that time after they hammered Burton Albion 4-0 and then thrashed Cambridge United 5-1.

But Shrews have also shown they can win ugly too, with a battling 1-0 win away at MK Dons before the latest of comebacks against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend when Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman scored in the 94th and 98th minutes respectively to help Shrews beat Rovers 2-1 at the Meadow.

And Shrewsbury Town manager Cotterill is determined not to get carried away by his side’s good from.

“It’s good, but I don’t get carried away,” he said. “I sit at home quietly and I share my joy with my family.

“As a manager, you can’t come out with a big cheesy grin on your face and then you get chinned next weekend. I’m always very mindful of the players looking at what I’m like, and I think that’s an important part of management. You can’t be too high.