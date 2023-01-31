Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury staying grounded despite top form

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill is not getting carried away with his side’s brilliant run of form – which leaves them two points off sixth-placed Barnsley.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1..
Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1..

Salop have won their last four League One clashes in succession – for the first time since September 2017 – making a tricky Christmas period a distant memory.

They have netted 12 goals in that time after they hammered Burton Albion 4-0 and then thrashed Cambridge United 5-1.

But Shrews have also shown they can win ugly too, with a battling 1-0 win away at MK Dons before the latest of comebacks against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend when Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman scored in the 94th and 98th minutes respectively to help Shrews beat Rovers 2-1 at the Meadow.

And Shrewsbury Town manager Cotterill is determined not to get carried away by his side’s good from.

“It’s good, but I don’t get carried away,” he said. “I sit at home quietly and I share my joy with my family.

“As a manager, you can’t come out with a big cheesy grin on your face and then you get chinned next weekend. I’m always very mindful of the players looking at what I’m like, and I think that’s an important part of management. You can’t be too high.

“The three games we had before Christmas, we didn’t deserve to lose any of those three games. None of them. But we lost them. You have to put it into some sort of context and deliver it to a dressing room full of 20-year-olds.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News