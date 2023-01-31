Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shifnal Town sign former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steve Leslie

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shifnal Town have confirmed the signing of former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steve Leslie.

Former Shrewsbury Towns players David Edwards and Steve Leslie now both at Bala Town watch the game in the safe standing area.
Former Shrewsbury Towns players David Edwards and Steve Leslie now both at Bala Town watch the game in the safe standing area.

The Scottish born midfielder, 35, was most recently turning out for Grantham Town and has now joined the Midlands Premier Division side.

Leslie began his career at Shrewsbury, progressing through the academy before going on to play over 100 times for Salop.

His career then led him to Hereford, Wrexham, AFC Telford United and Solihull Moors among other non-league sides - before spells in Wales with Newtown and then Bala Town.

Now after a spell with Grantham he has joined up with Jamie Haynes' men as they look to move up the Midlands Premier Division table.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News