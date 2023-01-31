Shifnal Town sign former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steve Leslie

Former Shrewsbury Towns players David Edwards and Steve Leslie now both at Bala Town watch the game in the safe standing area.

The Scottish born midfielder, 35, was most recently turning out for Grantham Town and has now joined the Midlands Premier Division side.

Leslie began his career at Shrewsbury, progressing through the academy before going on to play over 100 times for Salop.

His career then led him to Hereford, Wrexham, AFC Telford United and Solihull Moors among other non-league sides - before spells in Wales with Newtown and then Bala Town.