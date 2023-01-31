Former Shrewsbury midfielder David Davis joins Solihull Moors

David Davis during his time at Shrewsbury (AMA)

The midfielder, 31, had two spells at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and made 70 appearances before departing the club last summer.

He joined Forest Green Rovers and has made 17 appearances so far this campaign - but will now spend the rest of the season with Solihull Moors.

It comes after an injury ravaged few months and he now can't wait to get minutes under his belt.

He added: "Can't wait to get going, obviously I met the gaffer last week and it was pretty simple for me; as soon as I saw the facilities and the gaffer, I knew I wanted to come.

"As soon as I came here I was impressed by everything, it's really, really high end. I think the club deserves to be a lot higher and if we can make a play-off push, then great.