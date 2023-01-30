Shrewsbury 2-1 Forest Green Rovers - player ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1...

Marko Marosi

Not much for the goalkeeper to do. Had no chance with Jordon Garrick’s dipping strike from distance.

Helpless 6

Matthew Pennington

A solid performer week in week out for Town and did very little wrong here. Showed great pace at one stage in the first half to get the better of Garrick in a foot race.

Brave 6

Chey Dunkley

The defender was one of Town’s best performers on the day, he won important headers and made a vital block to keep to score at 1-0 in the second half.

Solid 7

Tom Flanagan

It is great to have him back in the team on a regular basis. He did pick up a needless yellow card in the second half with a reckless challenge.

Aggressive 6

Jordan Shipley

Not the wing-back’s day, did not offer too much going forward, and was taken off by Cotterill when the subs came on.

Quiet 5

Taylor Moore

Another solid showing from Moore. He was guilty of giving the ball away on occasions, but did his defensive duties well.

Steady 6

Luke Leahy

The first half was a scrappy affair, Leahy charged around and tried to get his team going. He has been brilliant in recent weeks, but was not quite to his high standards in this one.

Not at his best 5

Carl Winchester

He was one of the bright sparks for Town in the first period rarely giving the ball away. Like usual he was full of energy and he got round the pitch well.

Bright 7

Tom Bayliss

Back in the side after a spell out and his winning goal on Tuesday, he was neat on the ball in spells here an he carried it well at times.

Tidy 6

Rob Street

Not the striker’s afternoon with not too much space for Shrewsbury’s forward players to operate in given how deep Forest Green were at times.

Off 5

Chrstian Saydee

It has been a demanding week for Saydee, having played almost every minute, he looked tired here.

Tired 5

Substitutes

Bowman 8 Brilliant finish for the winner. (for Street, 62), Pyke 8 Great impact, he was bright when he came on. (for Shipley, 78), Bennett 7 (for Winchester, 78) Bloxham 7 Showed a turn of pace at right wing-back. (for Flanagan, 78) Phillips 7 Created the winning goal. (for Bayliss, 78)