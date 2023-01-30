Analysis: Shrewsbury becoming the specialists in late shows

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-1.

It was a strange day at Montgomery Waters Meadow with the national press flooding to Shropshire to see Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge of Forest Green Rovers.

In fact, the former Everton striker had a Sky camera specifically following him around all day, so Shrewsbury scoring two goals in the 94th and 98th minutes to turn the clash on its head would not have been the narrative they wanted.

The game on paper always looked like a tricky prospect for Town, Rovers were rooted to the bottom of the league having not won any of their last eight games in all competitions.

But a new manager bounce is so common in football, and as Ferguson succeeded Ian Burchnall earlier this week the game at Meadow, Town’s third in a week, looked a tough contest.

Much has been made about Salop’s injury crisis this season, which no doubt hampered them in November and December with the same 12 or 13 players featuring in every game.

And perhaps the fact Steve Cotterill made one change to his team before kick-off after three wins on the bounce, was him acknowledging he has more to choose from.

In the end, it was that squad that proved to be the difference for Shrewsbury.

Five substitutions were made in the second half, in a clash that the hosts trailed by a goal for large parts – and everyone made an impact.

Rekeil Pyke got his second league goal for Town, and his second against Forest Green Rovers this season after netting in the reverse fixture.

This time it was in the 94th minute – and it looked like it had stolen a point for Cotterill’s side.

But another second-half change, Ryan Bowman, who had not scored since September, produced a sublime finish past Ross Doohan to send Shrewsbury’s staff and players charging down the touchline in scenes of jubilant celebration.

Killian Phillips, who was introduced 10 minutes before the end, played a huge part in it winning the ball back and putting it on a plate for Bowman.

And the win was the first time Shrewsbury had won four league games in succession since September 2017.

Their goal-scoring record is not to be taken lightly either, in those four clashes Shrews had netted 12 times and only conceded twice.

In truth, it was not a vintage display by Shrewsbury. Rob Street had a chance in the first half when he beat the offside trap from a wonderful ball over the top by Luke Leahy, but Doohan thwarted his effort with a big right palm to beat it out.

Jordon Garrick was the man to give the visitors the lead in the 19th minute, when he cut in from the right and unleashed a powerful dipping shot past Marko Marosi, which gave the keeper no chance.

From then on, Ferguson’s Forest Green Rovers frustrated League One’s in-form side for much of the 90 minutes and in fairness could have put the game to bed.

Town were the side in the ascendency, they had more of the ball, but they struggled at times to create anything clear-cut, as Rovers had almost every man inside their half at times.

The Town boss said after the game he felt his side took too long on the ball, and they needed to move it quicker.

Garrick was a thorn in Town’s side all afternoon and had several opportunities to increase the visitors’ lead. One was tremendously blocked by Chey Dunkley and another went inches wide of the post.

Rovers were happy to defend deep and keep it tight, something which they did for the vast majority of the match.

And other than a couple of half chances for Christian Saydee, it looked as if the points would be heading back to Gloucester.

Salop have shown their resilience on many occasions, and they were the victim of two late goals against Sunderland a couple of weeks back in the FA Cup.

So it only felt fair they got their own back. Pyke’s strike was excellent. The ball came out to him after the visitors cleared a corner and he smashed through a crowd of players, there was nothing Doohan could do. Town’s players raced to get the ball out of the net, but it felt like there would not be enough time for another goal.

But when Phillips won the ball back high up the pitch, he played in Bowman, who from a tight angle, rolled it past Doohan and into the net.