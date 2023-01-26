Shrewsbury Town Women net six of the best in home league cup encounter

Maddie Jones (Picture: Shrewsbury Town Foundation)

On a day that wiped out the rest of the region’s action, Town hammered Coundon Court 6-0 on the 4G pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Maddie Jones put Salop in front after just nine minutes from Alicia Robinson’s through-ball, but they would not add to that score until the second half. However, once Fletcher teed up Jones for her second in the 55th minute, the floodgates opened.

Captain Vikki Owen made it 3-0 with a long-range strike and Zoe Child bagged a quick-fire brace, the second teed up by substitute Grace Layton.