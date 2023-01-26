Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town Women net six of the best in home league cup encounter

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town scored five second-half goals as they eased through to the next round of the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Cup.

Maddie Jones (Picture: Shrewsbury Town Foundation)
On a day that wiped out the rest of the region’s action, Town hammered Coundon Court 6-0 on the 4G pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Maddie Jones put Salop in front after just nine minutes from Alicia Robinson’s through-ball, but they would not add to that score until the second half. However, once Fletcher teed up Jones for her second in the 55th minute, the floodgates opened.

Captain Vikki Owen made it 3-0 with a long-range strike and Zoe Child bagged a quick-fire brace, the second teed up by substitute Grace Layton.

And the scoring was complete when Libby Veitch won the ball high up the pitch and allowed Jones to complete her hat-trick in the final minute of the match.

