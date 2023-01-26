Shrewsbury considering changes for Forest Green clash

Tom Bayliss, who scored on Tuesday night, could be on of those in contention. (AMA)

Town won their third game on the bounce on Tuesday evening, after they put in a battling performance in Buckinghamshire.

But with another game coming up tomorrow, and with Salop now having more options available to them with Elliott Bennett being back fit, Ryan Bowman back from suspension and Killian Phillips’ arrival on loan from Crystal Palace earlier this month, Steve Cotterill has options.

Another one of those is Tom Bayliss, the midfielder has found himself out of the side recently in the wins against Cambridge United and Burton Albion, but his 89th-minute winner at MK Dons – his sixth goal of the season – could perhaps put him in contention for the clash.

Town’s staff are currently assessing whether they need to make a couple of minor tweaks to the team given the demanding schedule.

Longwell said: “We trained Thursday. The ones that have played a bit more will recover a bit more.

“The manager will then look at things and decide whether we keep it the same or whether we change it.

“I think because we are on such a good run, we aren’t going to change loads of things, but there might be some changes.

“We’ll just have to wait and see.

“We’ll assess things and decide what to do against Forest Green.

“It’s going to be a really hard game.

“I think some teams will underestimate them.

“We have looked at them and they have been unfortunate to lose games recently.

“They play really good football, and what they are trying to do as a club we respect.

“It hasn’t gone for them, it will be a tough game.

“This league is well-known for it’s three game weeks and it’s hard to manage that a lot of the time because you can’t train as much.

“If the manager wants to do extra work with them it’s difficult. Ideally, you’d like to go Saturday-Saturday.

“But if you do Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and you win then nobody is going to complain. But you need to get that balance.

“We haven’t got a big squad, we’ve not got a massive budget so we just have to make sure we work with the squad as best we can.