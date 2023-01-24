MK Dons v Shrewsbury: No complacency as Town aim to keep up momentum

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 5-1 (AMA)

Town have been in brilliant goal-scoring form of late, netting nine goals in their last two games, with wins against Burton Albion and Cambridge propelling them into 11th place in League One, up from 17th.

The games keep coming, and Town have another chance to get three points tonight when they take on the Dons – a side they beat comfortably earlier in the season.

And Salop’s assistant manager Wilbraham believes Town will not take anything for granted going into the clash.

He said: “I do not think we are the type of group to get complacent, to be honest.

“We have a good set of honest lads, they will keep doing the thing that has been working for them and if the goals come then they come.

“Sometimes goals do not come and that is football, you can get nine in two games and then all of a sudden you could go on a bit of drought but we won’t be looking to do that.

“We will be looking to continue that.”

“We’ve had a great couple of results and we’ve been scoring a lot of goals. The team is playing well and they have a good spirit amongst themselves and long may that continue.

“I was looking at the goals and they have been shared around the team all season.

“It’s good that the team can chip in from front to back as well, so everyone has done really well in that respect.”

Wilbraham confirmed Town got through Saturday’s game with no new injury problems, and it will be interesting to see if the boss Steve Cotterill changes one or two to keep things fresh during the game.

They have another fixture against Forest Green Rovers to follow shortly after when they come to the Meadow on Saturday.

Captain Luke Leahy has been in fantastic form, the 30-year-old scored twice and picked up two assists at the weekend in the 5-1 thrashing of Cambridge United.

His brace takes him to eight goals for the season – Town’s top scorer – and six of his goals have come from the penalty spot with him having a 100 per cent record.

The week before he scored a penalty in the 4-0 thrashing of Burton Albion. And Wilbraham said they always back him when he has an opportunity from 12 yards.

He continued: “He’s a good leader and another great lad around the place. He keeps the lads going and can definitely score a goal from any position, Luke, he does it all the time in training.