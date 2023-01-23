Shrewsbury 5 Cambridge 1 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Very little the keeper could do with Cambridge’s goal, and he was not required all too often as Town romped to victory.
Quiet 7
Matthew Pennington
Another outstanding performances for Pennington. He defended well and he got his sixth of the season with another good header.
Threat 8
Chey Dunkley
Made a couple of vital interceptions early on, with the visitors starting bright. He backed up a solid display last weekend with another one here.
Consistent 7
Tom Flanagan
The defender took a couple of nasty blows throughout the 90 minutes, but he was excellent again. He does so well on the left side of the back three.
Reliable 7
Jordan Shipley
Scored with a wonderful curling effort at the end of the first half. Offers such a threat going forward and could have had a few more. Great afternoon.
Quality 8
Taylor Moore
A solid showing from the Bristol City loanee. Played a part in the opener and was rarely troubled on the right side.
Steady 7
Luke Leahy
Got his seventh and eighth of the season in a fantastic performance. His second was a strike of real quality from the edge of the box.
Integral 9
Carl Winchester
He played at the base of the midfield, with Leahy and Phillips more advanced playing as number eights. He does the sweeping up well.
Solid 7
Killian Phillips
A quieter afternoon for Phillips, who has enjoyed a very positive start to life as a Shrewsbury player.
Assured 7
Rob Street
Perhaps Street’s best game in a Town shirt – constant work-rate and effort. He was involved in the penalty incident, linked play well and his understanding with Saydee seems to be getting better with each 90 minutes.
Fantastic 9
Chrstian Saydee
The striker netted his fifth goal in his last six League One matches – this time netting an outstanding individual goal that he pretty much created for himself.
Sublime 9
Substitutes
Tom Bayliss (for Winchester, 67), Ryan Bowman (for Street, 74), Elliott Bennett (for Moore, 83) Tom Bloxham (for Saydee, 83). Subs not used: Barlow, Burgoyne, Pyke