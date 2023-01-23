Shrewsbury 5 Cambridge 1 - Player ratings

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-1 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Very little the keeper could do with Cambridge’s goal, and he was not required all too often as Town romped to victory.

Quiet 7

Matthew Pennington

Another outstanding performances for Pennington. He defended well and he got his sixth of the season with another good header.

Threat 8

Chey Dunkley

Made a couple of vital interceptions early on, with the visitors starting bright. He backed up a solid display last weekend with another one here.

Consistent 7

Tom Flanagan

The defender took a couple of nasty blows throughout the 90 minutes, but he was excellent again. He does so well on the left side of the back three.

Reliable 7

Jordan Shipley

Scored with a wonderful curling effort at the end of the first half. Offers such a threat going forward and could have had a few more. Great afternoon.

Quality 8

Taylor Moore

A solid showing from the Bristol City loanee. Played a part in the opener and was rarely troubled on the right side.

Steady 7

Luke Leahy

Got his seventh and eighth of the season in a fantastic performance. His second was a strike of real quality from the edge of the box.

Integral 9

Carl Winchester

He played at the base of the midfield, with Leahy and Phillips more advanced playing as number eights. He does the sweeping up well.

Solid 7

Killian Phillips

A quieter afternoon for Phillips, who has enjoyed a very positive start to life as a Shrewsbury player.

Assured 7

Rob Street

Perhaps Street’s best game in a Town shirt – constant work-rate and effort. He was involved in the penalty incident, linked play well and his understanding with Saydee seems to be getting better with each 90 minutes.

Fantastic 9

Chrstian Saydee

The striker netted his fifth goal in his last six League One matches – this time netting an outstanding individual goal that he pretty much created for himself.

Sublime 9

Substitutes