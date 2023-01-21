'Total football!' Shrewsbury fans react to 5-1 thrashing of Cambridge - Report

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-1..

Luke Leahy opened the scoring before Jordan Shipley's cracker made it two just before half time.

Then second half goals from Matt Pennington, Christian Saydee and a second from Leahy wrapped up the win.

Salop fan Sam Poole said: "What a win! Absolutely excellent today lads. Every one of them absolutely superb."

Rob Ingram was complimentary towards Salop boss Steve Cotterill. He added: "Total Cotterill Football. Drinking it in."

Luke Green described the thumping win as a 'decent training exersice', with one Salop fan saying his side were just too good for the relegation threatened Us.

They said: "A comprehensive thrashing. Salop were too good for relegation threatened Cambridge. Some brilliant goals in a fantastic afternoon.

Graham Hill added: "What a game get in #salop."

Alexjm05 praised two goal hero Leahy, adding: "Luke Leahy deserves all the money at #Salop. What a player he is."

And Shrews Analysis believed Salop owed Mark Bonner's side one after their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.