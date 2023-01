Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Regan Poole of Lincoln City (AMA)

Salop were due to face the Imps at Sincil Bank on Saturday May 6 - however the coronation will now take place on that day meaning all EFL fixtures have been moved.

Steve Cotterill's men will now make the trip on Sunday May 7 - kick off at noon.

West Brom's final day trip to Swansea has also been switched.