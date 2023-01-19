Shrewsbury Town ‘leaders’ helping Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time (AMA)

Since the forward came into the club on deadline day, on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, he has impressed.

He has netted six times in his spell at the club, most recently grabbing a brace in Town’s 4-0 win away at Burton Albion last weekend.

The striker is in rich goalscoring form, having netted four goals in his last five League One appearances for Salop.

And he says senior players Chey Dunkley and Luke Leahy, as well as manager Steve Cotterill, are always on to him to ensure he does not lose focus.

“It’s very good. Not just when I’m playing, but off the pitch, I’m learning a lot around the boys,” the 20-year-old said.

“Dunks (Chey Dunkley) is always on to me, talking to me and trying to make me a better player.

“Skip (skipper Luke Leahy) is always in my ear – I think everyone’s just leaders, and I think we gel well with each other, and we showed that last weekend.”

And the forward thinks it is important that because of his age, he is reminded by players who have been around the professional game for a long time to keep working hard.

“I think because I am still young, it is always being on it,” he continued.

“Not just those two it is everyone the gaffer is always on to me, he wants me to be a lot better.

“Everyone just pushes me and maybe sees a bit more in me, meaning I can do more and work harder, so they are always in my ear to do well. “Since the day I arrived.

“Whenever they feel I am stepping off it a little bit that is when they talk to me.”

The forward’s goals at the weekend took his tally against Burton Albion, his former club, to three after he scored against them earlier in the season too.

But during his spell there he failed to score during his 18 appearances, and Steve Cotterill says he has worked with him to help him get more goals.

The boss said: “I have spoken to him a lot about what he did at Burton last season and what I want him to do here. The reason he did not score (at Burton) before is, maybe he did not hit the target enough, or maybe the keeper made a few good saves as that has happened in a few games.