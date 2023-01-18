Steve Cotterill: Fit Tom Flanagan always likely to get Shrewsbury nod

Tom Flanagan (AMA)

It has been an unsettled period for Flanagan, who has struggled with illness and injury of late.

He missed Salop’s Boxing Day clash with Cambridge United because he was unwell and went off early into Town’s game against Fleetwood on New Year’s Day with a side injury.

Flanagan also missed the FA Cup defeat to Sunderland with the injury, but the defender regained his place on Saturday in their 4-0 win at Burton Albion after proving his fitness in training.

Although other Salop players did well filling in, including Taylor Moore, the Town boss always had it in his mind to pick Flanagan if fit.

“There are decisions you have to make all the time, every week,” the experienced boss said.

“And you make them with the best interests of the players and the club at heart. I would not have wanted Tom injured in the first place.

“You asked me a question in the week if chopping and changing upset it. And I said that Taylor Moore going from left-centre back to right wing-back can upset it a little bit.

“Not that he does not play well, but it is him reacting off what Chey (Dunkley) does or what Penno (Matthew Pennington) does.