Shrewsbury's Christian Saydee driven on by goal drought

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

The striker arrived at the Meadow on deadline day on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old has previous loan experience after he joined Burton Albion last season making 18 appearances for the club – but he was unable to get on the scoresheet during his tenure at the Pirelli Stadium.

But on Saturday, now playing for Shrewsbury, the forward bagged his fifth and sixth goal of the League One season and his third against former club Burton.

And Saydee said not getting a goal for his former club ‘hurt’ despite knowing he had the ability.

“I think last season, it hurt that I could not get a goal,” the forward who has netted four times in his last five appearances for Salop in the league said.

“I knew I could score, but it just was not happening.

“When the ball hits the back of the net, I cannot help myself.

“I want to keep scoring, and get as many goals as I can and see where that takes me.

“I think I am just happy from last season not scoring any, to start off and score goals.

“It hurt me because I’m a striker and I want to score.

“This season I’m on six and hopefully, I’ll get more. I’m very happy. I enjoyed my time here.

“All the boys were good and I think sometimes when you go play against your former team you want to score.