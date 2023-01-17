Notification Settings

Shrewsbury will ban fans with flares

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town have condemned supporters for throwing flares on to the pitch during their hammering of Burton Albion at the weekend.

Montgomery Waters Meadow

The club issued a statement after the pyrotechnic devices were thrown on to the field of play during the 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The club said it is likely to ‘face disciplinary action’ after the fans’ behaviour.

A statement said: “As a club, we have a zero-tolerance policy to the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.”

They urged anyone who could help the investigation to contact the club directly in a confidential way, and they said they will be ‘assisting’ Burton police to identify the supporters who are responsible.

