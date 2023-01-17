Shrewsbury will ban fans with flares

Montgomery Waters Meadow

The club issued a statement after the pyrotechnic devices were thrown on to the field of play during the 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The club said it is likely to ‘face disciplinary action’ after the fans’ behaviour.

A statement said: “As a club, we have a zero-tolerance policy to the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.”