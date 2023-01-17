Shrewsbury will ban fans with flares

The club issued a statement after the pyrotechnic devices were thrown on to the field of play during the 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.
The club said it is likely to ‘face disciplinary action’ after the fans’ behaviour.
A statement said: “As a club, we have a zero-tolerance policy to the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.”
They urged anyone who could help the investigation to contact the club directly in a confidential way, and they said they will be ‘assisting’ Burton police to identify the supporters who are responsible.