Burton 0 Shrewsbury 4 - Player ratings

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town and Daniel M Rowe of Burton Albion (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper was never called into action, with the hosts only having one shot on target, which Dunkley denied.

Quiet 7

Matthew Pennington

The defender celebrated his 100th Salop appearance with a clean sheet, playing a vital role in the back three. He dealt with danger expertly.

Milestone 8

Chey Dunkley

Magnificent performance from the 30-year-old, who saved a certain goal in the first half from John Brayford’s header, and he was rewarded with a goal of his own in stoppage time.

Terrific 9

Tom Flanagan

Back in the team after his injury, he offers an aerial threat in both boxes. It was good to see him back. The back three are a good partnership.

Steady 7

Jordan Shipley

The pacey Bobby Kamwa got the better of him on a couple of occasions in the opening 45 minutes, but the wing-back coped better after the break.

Improved 7

Taylor Moore

He moved back to right wing-back and did well. He gives the side balance when he plays there, and he put a lovely cross in during the first half but Shipley could not direct his header on target.

Mr Consistent 8

Luke Leahy

Was struggling with a cut on his foot in the first half but he battled on. It was a fantastic piece of skill to win the penalty and you just knew he would score.

Superb 8

Carl Winchester

Never stopped running alongside Leahy and Phillips, went under the radar but swept up well in midfield.

Busy 7

Killian Phillips

It was an energetic performance from the midfielder, he got on the end of a few crosses and looks a presence in the box.

Bustling 7

Rob Street

Saydee will get the credit for scoring the goals, but it was Street’s ball over the top for the first goal and his resilience that created the second. Street put himself about for the team.

Persistent 8

Chrstian Saydee

The striker showed more desire than Jordan Amissah to win the ball for the first goal, and the second was a brilliant finish. He is coming more into his own week by week.

Brilliant 9

Substitutes