Burton 0 Shrewsbury 4 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
The keeper was never called into action, with the hosts only having one shot on target, which Dunkley denied.
Quiet 7
Matthew Pennington
The defender celebrated his 100th Salop appearance with a clean sheet, playing a vital role in the back three. He dealt with danger expertly.
Milestone 8
Chey Dunkley
Magnificent performance from the 30-year-old, who saved a certain goal in the first half from John Brayford’s header, and he was rewarded with a goal of his own in stoppage time.
Terrific 9
Tom Flanagan
Back in the team after his injury, he offers an aerial threat in both boxes. It was good to see him back. The back three are a good partnership.
Steady 7
Jordan Shipley
The pacey Bobby Kamwa got the better of him on a couple of occasions in the opening 45 minutes, but the wing-back coped better after the break.
Improved 7
Taylor Moore
He moved back to right wing-back and did well. He gives the side balance when he plays there, and he put a lovely cross in during the first half but Shipley could not direct his header on target.
Mr Consistent 8
Luke Leahy
Was struggling with a cut on his foot in the first half but he battled on. It was a fantastic piece of skill to win the penalty and you just knew he would score.
Superb 8
Carl Winchester
Never stopped running alongside Leahy and Phillips, went under the radar but swept up well in midfield.
Busy 7
Killian Phillips
It was an energetic performance from the midfielder, he got on the end of a few crosses and looks a presence in the box.
Bustling 7
Rob Street
Saydee will get the credit for scoring the goals, but it was Street’s ball over the top for the first goal and his resilience that created the second. Street put himself about for the team.
Persistent 8
Chrstian Saydee
The striker showed more desire than Jordan Amissah to win the ball for the first goal, and the second was a brilliant finish. He is coming more into his own week by week.
Brilliant 9
Substitutes
Bowman (for Saydee, 75), Pyke (for Street, 75), Moore (for Bennett, 83) Leahy (for Bayliss, 89). Subs not used: Barlow, Burgoyne, Bloxham