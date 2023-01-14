Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury finally got what they deserved

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Salop had a difficult festive period despite being unfortunate in their fixtures, and last weekend they were on the receiving end of a late comeback to Sunderland in the FA Cup.

But Shrews bounced back in emphatic style with a 4-0 over League One struggler's Burton.

Saydee gave them the lead inside 21 seconds, before adding another on the stroke of half-time to get his fifth and sixth goal of the season.

Luke Leahy then won and converted a penalty before Chey Dunkley added another in stoppage time to cap off a brilliant afternoon for Shrewsbury and the Town boss was delighted.

"Four goals and a clean sheet I am really happy with that," he said.

"We got what we deserved today, and we have not had that in other games, Cambridge, Cheltenham and Fleetwood.

"What has happened to us over that Christmas period was really really tough, on the group and everyone at the football club.

"We did well today, there won't be many teams that come here and beat them - not four anyway.

"It is a tough game here at Burton and it always is, it was hard years ago even when I played here and it is tough for teams to come to Burton Albion and get a result.

"I thought we were well worthy of it today, I thought we tremendous all over the pitch today, I could not single anybody out for their performance.

"Saydee will get the headlines for another two goals, Chey Dunkley's header and Luke's goal.

"Really tough game against a tough team and they will cause plenty of upsets here, for sure."

The first half was a competitive affair at the Pirelli Stadium, with Dunkley making an important block on the line to deny John Brayford, and then Adedeji Oshilaja went inches wide too.

But the second half was completely different, Shrewsbury managed the game exceptionally and were full value for the two goals they added in front 1,032 travelling Salop fans.

The Shrewsbury Town boss was delighted they managed to get an early goal, saying it is not the first time they have done that this season.

"We have taken the lead early before haven't we," Cotterill continued.

"When we have taken the lead two minutes into the game and then all of a sudden we have found the other 88 minutes very difficult.

"Today we felt early that they would come after us.

"So you know they keep a very high back line, and we knew early on especially we need to drop it over the back of them with composure.

"And we did that, and the defender and the goalkeeper gets nervous.

"So Saydee has gone around him, and you are just hoping then he hits the target and ends up with his first goal.

And the boss said Leahy was always the man to take the penalty despite Saydee being on a hat-trick.

He continued: "I don’t think we are thinking about changing that (the taker). Two-nil is a precarious scoreline.

"Your penalty taker is your penalty taker. You want to make sure your best penalty taker is taking responsibility.

"If Saydee goes up and misses it – what damage does it do to the team if he misses it or the goalkeeper saves it.