Burton Albion v Shrewsbury: Steve Cotterill's options boosted as Town bid to bounce back

Steve Cotterill’s men want to put Sunderland’s late comeback in the FA Cup behind them when they resume league action tomorrow.

Not much has gone Town’s way in recent weeks, whether that be sendings off or late goals by Black Cats duo Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to knock them out of the Cup.

But Steve Cotterill’s side have shown resilience in abundance this season when the chips are down, and the Salop boss will be hoping to see more of that from his team.

And Flanagan, who went off in the 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood on New Year’s Day is expected to be in line for a comeback this weekend after missing the game against Sunderland with the problem.

“Yes, he is a lot better,” Cotterill said about the 30-year-old former MK Dons defender.

“He had it rough did Tom, he had a really bad hematoma just above his hip, and he still has a little bit of fluid there now.

“But Tom, I would imagine, will be okay, he has trained this week.

“Tentatively at the beginning of the week, but better as the week has gone on.”

It will be interesting to see if the boss brings him straight back into the team, with Taylor Moore doing a good job there while he has been absent.

The festive period did not go Town’s way with them losing all three of their Christmas fixtures, even though in the majority of cases they were unlucky with poor officiating – after the referee’s incorrectly sent off Town players.

But this weekend they will be boosted by the return of Carl Winchester after he was not eligible last weekend against his parent club.

Ryan Bowman, who was sent off against Cambridge United on Boxing Day, has now served his three-game suspension and will make the trip with his team-mates. And Elliott Bennett, Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta, who are all returning from injury, will all be in contention for the contest.

It does give the Salop boss much more depth and room to rotate his squad, he has had to fill the bench with young players for a while, so it will be welcome for him to have some senior bodies to call upon if he needs to.

Town’s hosts sit 22nd in League One and will be desperate for the win themselves as they bid to avoid the drop.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend in disappointing fashion, losing 1-0 to the League Two side Grimsby.

They were on the receiving end of thumping last time out in the league too, conceding five times without reply against fellow strugglers Morecambe.

When the sides met back in September, Town were on the right side of the result when Bowman netted the winner.