Steve Cotterill does not anticipate more incomings unless players leave Shrewsbury

conducted by Shrewsbury Town in this window unless one or two players move on.

The Salop boss signed nine players in the summer transfer window, including the loan signings of Carl Winchester, Rob Street and Christian Saydee – all on deadline day.

And they have been proactive in this window too, bringing in Killian Phillips on loan from Crystal Palace on the first day of the month – and the powerful midfielder has made an immediate positive impression at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with his performance in the defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.

But the Town boss has hinted the club are not likely to do more business at the moment, and he is happy with the squad he has, providing there are no further injuries.

“We are where we are,” the boss said on potential incomings.

“The injuries have been very very expensive for us this year.

“I don’t just mean that in personnel, but also in monetary terms.

“So the injuries have been really really difficult, not just playing-wise but financially.

“I have said many a time I do not anticipate anybody coming in here, in this window, apart from Killian (Phillips), who is here

already.

“I do not anticipate anybody else coming in, we just hope now that the injured players can get back and stay fit.”

Shrewsbury have had a difficult start to the season on the injury front, and the manager has had to negotiate his way around this by picking the same starting XI for pretty much every game throughout November and December.

But with players returning from injury and suspension it gives the squad a boost ahead of their trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

And the Shrewsbury Town boss has hinted incomings depend on outgoings with potentially one or two heading out of the door.

“We may lose one, or we may lose two, but I am okay with that if everyone is fit,” the experience manager continued.

“There could be a couple of scenarios there really,

“But until that happens, I would not expect us to be busy in this window because we were very busy in the last one.