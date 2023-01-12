Notification Settings

Shrewsbury need to 'dig a little bit deeper' says Elliott Bennett

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Elliott Bennett says he and his Shrewsbury Town teammates need to ‘dig that little bit deeper’ to turn around their tough run of results.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu of Fleetwood Town..

Town are back in action this weekend when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium Princess Way.

And they will be looking to get their league form back on track after a difficult period over Christmas saw them lose their three festive games.

Shrews had done well in December, winning three consecutive home games, but their form has dipped of late and they now sit 17th in the League One table – which is possibly an unfair reflection on how their season has gone.

And Bennett says they need to keep going.

He said: “We came off the back of three really good results before that, so the mood, the spirit everything is bouncing, and then that happens.

“It is part of football, no one wants to be in that situation and wants to lose games.

“But we also understand that within those games big decisions went against us and impacted the outcome.

“With either the timings of the sending offs or the fact that it was a penalty and it should not have been.

“As a group, we have to understand the situation that we are in and dig that little bit deeper and find that bit extra and come out of it.”

After they face Burton on Saturday, they will welcome Cambridge United and Forest Green Rovers to Montgomery Waters Meadow, either side of a midweek trip to

MK Dons.

And the experienced Bennett says there is no reason Salop cannot go on a winning streak similar to the one in December.

“It is difficult because no one wants to lose any football match,” he said.

“Football can change really quickly, you win three games, and everyone is bouncing, and you lose three games.

“There is no time you just have to keep level, but it is hard in this game. Everyone in the club goes up and down with results we just have to look forward.

“Why can’t we go on another three-game winning run, it is just the way football goes sometimes, it changes quickly.”

“We have got to make sure we do everything we’ve been working on in training with the manager.”

