Steve Cotterill urges Shrewsbury to battle

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Steve Cotterill says his Shrewsbury Town side have got to battle their way through their current difficult run of results.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town applauds the Shrewsbury fans at full time (AMA)
Town lost their three games over the festive period and, despite putting in a valiant effort against Sunderland on Saturday in the FA Cup, they fell to another defeat.

Town were the victim of late goals from Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien in the 92nd and 94th minute as they bowed out of the competition.

And the Shrewsbury Town boss says his side needs to continue showing their battling qualities this weekend when they head to Burton Albion, despite not getting what they have deserved in recent weeks.

Money

“We got to the third round of the FA Cup, another big crowd,” Cotterill said. “And we have more than done our bit by putting money in the coffers, which is what you do.

“We are where we are in the league at this moment in time – we are 17th.

“I think that is an unfair reflection on where we should be.

“But what we have got to do now is go and do something about it.

“You know what we might have lost the three games before it, but you what we have not been out of any of those games.

“We have got to make sure at the moment that we battle our way through this tough period where everyone will just look at the results. We understand that, but we have been far better than the results have dished us out, far better.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

