Former Shrewsbury defender Ryan Sears making headlines in Cymru Premier

Shane Sutton, Matty Jones and Ryan Sears applaud the Newtown fans

The Robins turnaround in fortunes has seen Chris Hughes named manager of the month, while former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears has been named Cymru Premier player of the month for December.

Newtown's resurgence had begun before December, but in the final month of the year Hughes masterminded the Robins to five wins from six games.

They ended the month with a 6-1 win over Aberystwyth Town, a result that would eventually secure their place in the top six.

And Sears was ever-present in that five wins from six, continuing his good form at full-back.