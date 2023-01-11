Notification Settings

Former Shrewsbury defender Ryan Sears making headlines in Cymru Premier

By Jonny Drury

Newtown's recent top form has been rewarded with double manager and player of the month awards.

Shane Sutton, Matty Jones and Ryan Sears applaud the Newtown fans

The Robins turnaround in fortunes has seen Chris Hughes named manager of the month, while former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears has been named Cymru Premier player of the month for December.

Newtown's resurgence had begun before December, but in the final month of the year Hughes masterminded the Robins to five wins from six games.

They ended the month with a 6-1 win over Aberystwyth Town, a result that would eventually secure their place in the top six.

And Sears was ever-present in that five wins from six, continuing his good form at full-back.

The 24-year-old came up with three assists during the month, against Aberystwyth Town in the festive double header and in the victory over Pontypridd United.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

