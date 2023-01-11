Elliott Bennett hopes returning Shrewsbury players can 'come to the party'

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Jewison Bennette of Sunderland..

Salop have been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season and Bennett, who started against Sunderland last weekend, has recovered from a calf problem.

Julien Dacosta has been missing for the vast majority of the season, but following a brief cameo against the Black Cats he could be in contention next weekend.

Killian Phillips arrived on loan from Crystal Palace, and when Town take on Burton Albion this weekend, Ryan Bowman will have served his suspension, and Carl Winchester will be eligible to play after missing out against his parent club.

It feels as though Town are over the worst of their injury problems, and come Saturday’s game, Cotterill will have more options on his bench – a luxury he has not had for the majority of this season.

And Bennett is hoping to give the boss some selection problems now he is fit and firing again.

He said: “Hopefully now with myself getting over my injury and the other lads we can come to the party and help the guys out and give the manager some selection problems,” the 34-year-old former Blackburn Rovers man said.

“The gaffer has brought in a squad here that is not massive, but it is one with quality when we have everyone fit.

“So I am sure it is frustrating for the manager more than anyone else because he is bringing the players in. You want them to be available so you have those options of changing things up, and he has not had that.”

November and December were particularly difficult months for Shrews availability-wise, with the same eleven players starting pretty much every game.

They put in some good performance too, winning three fixtures in succession in December against Peterborough, Lincoln and Bolton.

And Bennett says the players who have been putting in performances week in and week out are a credit to themselves. “It is a massive credit to the lads who have been going out there every week, they had three games in six days where the team stays pretty much the same because the gaffer has not got the bodies to change it up.

“I think the lads have been a great credit to the football club and themselves.”

Town sit 17th in League One ahead of their clash with Burton this weekend, and Cotterill will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways after a week on the training pitch.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury confirmed their clash with Peterborough United, which was originally planned for Saturday, December 17, but was postponed because of the freezing temperatures, has been rescheduled.

Salop will now make the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 7 to take on The Posh, in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Also in March, Town travel to promotion hopefuls Derby County, after a drawing with them earlier this season.