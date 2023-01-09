Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 - Player Ratings

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Edouard Michut of Sunderland (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper was called into action on a number of occasions to stop attempts from distance, and he dealt with everything well.

Important 7

Chey DUnkley

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Dunkley, with the mistake at Cambridge and the own goal against Fleetwood but he did well here, making some important clearances for Town in the first half.

Solid 6

Matthew Pennington

The defender is a real threat in the box, and he got his fifth goal of the season, but equally, he defended well too, especially in the second half when he was up against the pacey Jack Clarke.

Very good 7

Taylor Moore

Filled in at centre-back in the absence of Tom Flanagan and did well, the fact he has spent time playing in midfield means he has a lot of time on the ball.

Comfortable 7

Elliott Bennett

Made a vital clearance in the second half from a dangerous ball in, did not offer too much of an attacking threat, but good to see him back in the starting XI.

Boost 6

Jordan Shipley

It was always going to be hard for Shipley up against Amad and Patrick Roberts, but he did OK. Roberts did get the better of him on one occasion but Marosi saved well.

Tough afternoon 6

Killian Phillips

Tested the Sunderland keeper from range with a powerful effort and he got around the pitch really well on his debut. Will hope to build from this.

Impressive 7

Luke Leahy

It was always going to be a day where Town had less of the ball, and Leahy led the troops well in a busy performance.

Reliable 7

Tom Bayliss

Not much to work with for Bayliss as Town did not see too much of the ball after the first 20 minutes, taken off late for Dacosta.

Worked-hard 6

Christian Saydee

Not his best day at the office, he looked a lone figure up there at times. Scuffed a shot wide in the first half when he arguably could have done better with.

Tired 6

Aiden O’Brien

The striker showed some really nice touches in the opening 20 minutes, and if Salop can get him fit and keep him fit, he could be valuable.

Eye-catching 7

Substitutes