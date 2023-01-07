Shrewsbury Town may look to free up cash for transfer window

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

The Salop boss has said on a number of occasions money is a ‘hurdle’ for Town in this January window, and if they can’t bring in any more players then they will push on with what they have.

Town signed a player before the window even opened when energetic midfielder Killian Phillips arrived on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

And the boss said that an outgoing could potentially help to free up some room for further additions.

“Yes potentially, maybe,” Cotterill said when asked if a player leaving would make it any easier to bring someone else in.

“That is the answer though I suppose, ‘potentially’.

“We will have made a few quid now from the FA Cup depending on the game at the weekend.

“We already have that money now, so what we are looking at now is prize money for whatever round you win and then gate money.

“We should have a good gate here this weekend because Sunderland will bring nigh on two thousand here. The gate is always going to be decent, albeit it gets split.

“But we are still going to make decent money from it.

“Plus the other rounds and games.”

Meanwhile, the boss says Town must lick their wounds and go again after recent results.

It was a tough Christmas period for Salop, mainly due to bad luck with red cards, of which two have been rescinded by the FA.

It is too late for Shrews as those points have already gone.

Town’s form before this period had been good, but the red cards and injuries combined to make life difficult for them – but Cotterill said after the defeat against Cheltenham that his side must not be ‘shrinking violets’ and they must go again.

“You can hide and be like shrinking violets when you get beat – but I don’t know where that actually gets you,” he said as they take on Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup.

“We won’t do that, we just have to go in and lick our wounds and go again.