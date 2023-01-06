FA Cup: Shrewsbury v Sunderland: Town seeking Cup boost to banish Christmas hangover

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

It has been a tough run for Steve Cotterill’s men over the Christmas period – not helped by some poor officiating – which has majorly impacted their points tally from the period.

But they will need to brush themselves off and go again as they welcome Championship opposition to Montgomery Waters Meadow at the weekend.

They could be without Tom Flanagan though, who would have been desperate to make an impact against his former club.

The defender went off in the 17th minute of their game with Fleetwood on New Year’s Day with a side problem.

Matthew Pennington will be available though. The defender was sent off against Fleetwood for handball, but after the club appealed, his dismissal was overturned.

It was the second time in the space of a week this has happened to Shrewsbury.

Luke Leahy saw the red card he received against Cheltenham changed by the game’s governing body, and Flanagan had something similar happen earlier in the season against Accrington.

Town cannot get those points back now though, so it is a real blow for them.

But they were boosted over the festive period by the return of Elliott Bennett.

Cotterill said it was not ideal to have the 34-year-old play as much as he did during the game against Fleetwood – but it was still good to see him back.

Aiden O’Brien got on to the pitch against Cheltenham too, which suggests he is nearing a return to full fitness.

The forward has struggled with injury throughout his time at Town, but being fit and firing at this time would be a huge benefit to Cotterill.

He is still building up his fitness though, but he would love to be involved in their FA Cup clash – he is another of Salop’s squad that used to play on Wearside.

Ahead of the clash, Sunderland – who were promoted from League One last season – announced they have sold out their allocation of tickets for the game.

The club revealed on Tuesday that 1,600 fans will be making their way to the Meadow from the northeast for the FA Cup third-round tie.

They are eighth in the Championship – four points from third-placed Blackburn – following a good start to the season.

Tony Mowbray, whose sides are known for playing attractive football, is now in charge after Alex Neil left the club and took up the vacant managerial position at Stoke.

It is a competition Town have done well in recent years, and the number of visiting supporters coming to the Meadow will boost the club’s revenue streams.