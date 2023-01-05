'Your boys took one hell of a beating': Shrewsbury Town celebrate 20 year anniversary of Everton FA Cup giantkilling

Peter Wilding, Dave Artell and Jamie Tolley chase goalscorer Nigel Jemson after he got the winner against Everton

That was how the Shropshire Star reported when Shrewsbury Town produced one of the all time FA Cup shocks and dumped out Premier League Everton at the Old Gay Meadow.

This week marks 20 years since that famous giantkilling - and comes as the current Salop crop get ready to face Sunderland in the third round - a tie with a little less glamour than the old played on a muddy field on 2003.

The third-round tie had an Everton banana skin and upset written all over it from the moment the tie arrived.

Everton boss David Moyes, a Town centre-back of the 1980s, returning to Gay Meadow, Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe in charge of the plucky underdogs – who were finding Third Division results tough to come by.

And so it delivered. Nigel Jemson’s first on 37 minutes was a stunning free-kick that gave Richard Wright no chance.

Luke Rodgers, four days after turning 21, made the Toffees sick all afternoon long. All Thomas Gravesen could do to stop him was foul him. And up stepped Jemson.

Shrewsbury were denied a stonewall penalty by referee Steve Dunn as Peter Clarke fouled Rodgers in the box.

Town were well on top, as Moyes would admit afterwards, but Sweden international Niclas Alexandersson equalised on the hour after Alex Smith lost his man.

A replay was the least Town deserved, some argued it would have been a travesty, but Shrewsbury and Jemson were not to be denied.

David Unsworth fouled Steve Jagielka. Ian Woan lifted the ball in and there was Jemson to head home one of Shrewsbury’s most famous goals.

Going into the day all the talk was about a certain youngster who went on to become one of England's all time greats - Wayne Rooney.

But it turned out that a veteran striker in the latter stages of his career in Jemson was going to be the hero.

Jemson received a text message on the day of the game. It read 'somebody's going to be a hero today, let it be you'.

Exactly 2⃣0⃣ years ago today, we achieved arguably our greatest Emirates FA Cup upset ever when Nigel Jemson's brace secured a 2-1 win over Premier League Everton at Gay Meadow!



Unforgettable 😍



🔷🔶 #Salop | #OTD pic.twitter.com/DDylikKwyp — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) January 4, 2023

The victory, which set up a fourth round defeat to giants Chelsea, was undoubtedly a shining light in a miserable season that ultimately saw the club drop out of the Football League for the first time in their modern history. Jemson departed that summer after three years at the club.

But Town's match-winning hero knew that the Gay Meadow surface, renowned for struggling in winter months, would act as a leveller on the big day against top flight Everton, while also acknowledging that the hosts had to be at their best.

"As people are aware, it wasn't the greatest of pitches, a typical League Two ground, friendly family-wise, it was always going to be a test for Everton dealing with the surroundings and the pitch," former Nottingham Forest forward Jemson recalled back in 2020.

"Driving in on the morning of the game, I think I was with Ian Woan and Mark Atkins, I got a text off a former team-mate from Sheffield Wednesday, Mark Bright, saying 'somebody's going to be a hero today, let it be you'.

"Little did I know, come the end of the game I had 100 messages, I got two goals and Shrewsbury got through to the next round.

"That's the beauty of the FA Cup, for the lower league clubs those days are their Cup final.

"We were not expected to go and win it. Kevin the gaffer always put it into our head that if we played how we could play and Everton had an off-day there was a chance of an upset.

"Did we believe we could beat them? Yes, I did. But we had to play to our best.

"The pitch was going to be a leveller and Everton had to have an off-day and as it happens we were absolutely superb. I wouldn't say Everton were poor, but we were superb. We fully deserved the win."

Rodgers and Jemson wreaked havoc in the Toffees' backline.

"Imagine Nigel Jemson, Mark Atkins and Ian Woan around the ball. What do you think that conversation would be?" Jemson said of the moment Shrewsbury's dead-ball specialists weighed up their options.

"Woany had a wand of a left foot, Atko had tremendous ability and myself, I was captain. I don't think it mattered who'd have taken it because we all had quality on the ball.

"I just saw a bit of an opportunity to bend it round the wall, I stepped up and to see it go into the top corner with Richard Wright in goal was fantastic.

"I don't think he had much chance in saving it. Running off and the ground erupting was an amazing feeling."

Everton sub Niclas Alexandersson threatened to rain on the parade with an equaliser on the hour but Jemson, who went on to play in Northern Ireland after Shrews' relegation, was in no doubt as to what was to come.

"Let's make this real, we deserved to be winning, we're disappointed we conceded a goal," he says. "We should've had a penalty, myself and Luke Rodgers caused havoc all game.

"Richard Wright played very well in goal for them. But when they got the equaliser the neutrals thought they'd go on and win it comfortably.

"It just shows the quality we had on the pitch. Endeavour, willingness to win and fight for each other. We left it late of course but it was well worth the wait in the end."

Jemson's 89th-minute header from Woan's free-kick takes pride of place as one of the prominent goals in Shrewsbury Town's recent history.

"It was ideal for Woany to whip the ball in with his left foot with his quality," Jemson, who had also netted against Stafford Rangers and Barrow (twice) in the competition, added. "It's funny, we looked at each other beforehand, as if he knew where he was going to put it and where I would be.

"Luckily I got in front of the defender and a glancing header into the back of the net.

"I don't think I'd ran as fast celebrating a goal in all my life as what I did then!