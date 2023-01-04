Where did it go wrong in Shrewsbury's festive struggles?

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Liam Sercombe of Cheltenham Town..

KEY MOMENTS

It is fair to say the crucial moments did not go Town’s way throughout the period. After taking the lead at Cambridge, it felt like Shrews were in a prime position to make it four wins on the spin.

But Shilow Tracey’s curling finish from outside the box was disappointing from a Shrews perspective – and it was really the turning point in the clash.

The home side had not scored at home since September 3, and you could feel their supporters getting behind their team and sensing an opportunity – which is something they got.

Neither side were particularly great in the clash, it was a game with very few chances – but the U’s were on the right side of the result.

A few days later, Shrews failed to capitalise on a bright start against Cheltenham. Tom Bayliss missed a wonderful opportunity to give them the lead, and Salop had a couple of other chances which they did not take.

They were subsequently punished when the Robins scored with their only meaningful attack of the 90 minutes, but it was a game they should never have lost.

BAD LUCK

It is undeniable that Town have not had much luck. The decision to send Luke Leahy off in the game against Cheltenham was the wrong call, proven by the FA’s decision to overturn the red card.

The tackle on Jordan Shipley was horrendous, and the sending-off of Leahy denied Shrewsbury a chance to close out the game playing against 10 men.

Instead, it petered out. Cheltenham defended deep, and Town struggled to break them down.

Against Fleetwood, Salop started the game poorly, but Matthew Pennington’s red card was desperately unlucky.

Town were punished twice for the offence with the awarding of the penalty and the sending-off – but there was nothing the defender could do as the ball hit him from point-blank range – there was no way he could avoid it.

From that moment onwards, it was always going to be a difficult afternoon, it was the toughest game of the three – regardless of the number of men on the pitch – and despite Town’s players working hard and not giving up, they were comfortably beaten without threatening Fleetwood.

OUTLOOK

It has undoubtedly been a tough period for Cotterill and his team, the fixtures were all against teams you would expect Town to do better against – but it has not happened for them.

When you look at each game individually, there are extenuating circumstances for Salop, and with the injuries they have the festive period was a step too far for the same set of 11 players who have pretty much started every game for the last two months.

It is not time to panic. This run of fixtures aside, they have been good for the best part of the campaign.

We must not forget, they started this run of games on the back of three consecutive wins against good opposition.