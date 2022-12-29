Steve Cotterill takes issue with referee after Shrewsbury defeat

Tempers flare between Charlie Raglan of Cheltenham Town and Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town following a challenge of Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town both players were sent off ..

Salop lost 1-0 at the Meadow after Dan U'Lundulu gave the home side the lead in the opening 45 minutes, and they missed several chances to score throughout the game which would have given them a point.

In the 70th minute, the referee failed to give a foul when Charlie Raglan put in a terrible tackle on Jordan Shipley - who did well to escape serious injury.

Play continued and Luke Leahy was involved in an altercation with Raglan that ended with both players being sent from the field.

And the boss believes if Purkiss had given the foul initially then it would not have escalated the way it did.

He said: "I have not been in to see a referee this season but I had to go in there.

"The footage is horrendous, it is a leg-breaking tackle.

"Luke Leahy comes across, and the ref has not even given a foul, which is why he came across. The referee can give a foul there.

"I have just been in and seen him, he knows he has made a mistake but where does that get us?

"Jordan Shipley could have had a broken leg tonight. I have got the pictures here, the still of it it's horrendous.

"It is bad, tackle and ends up with us getting a man sent off that is not where we want to be.