Shrewsbury sign Killian Phillips on loan from Crystal Palace

Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Oxford United

The 20-year-old is the second player to join Shrewsbury this campaign on loan from the South London club after Rob Street joined on deadline day, and the youngster can play as a number six or a number eight as well as in defence if needed.

He played 51 minutes in the Eagles' EFL Cup win over Oxford United in August and has been on the bench on a couple of occasions in the Premier League.

The athletic midfielder has made an impact in Palace's under-21s, too, playing 10 times this season, scoring three goals and registering a couple of assists.

Phillips has been training with his new team-mates this week to help him integrate with the squad, and it gives Salop boss Steve Cotterill another option in midfield.

Cotterill is really pleased to have added the Phillips to his squad, and he said they fought off stiff competition from other clubs.

Cotterill said: "He’s an Irish boy. He trained with us last Wednesday for the first time. We got him in so he could pre-train with us, and then we will register him as soon as possible. We got him in to integrate with the squad.

"There were about six or seven clubs who were after him so we are quite happy we have managed to jump the gun with that.”

“He is a big, strong boy. He’s 6'3. Can nick a goal, he’s very good in both boxes and a really good athlete as well – he's a strong runner. Because of his size, he’s not necessarily going to be a sprinter, but he’s a strong runner and a really, really, good lad.

“We have known about him for a little while now. We are really pleased we have got him in. He’s aggressive.