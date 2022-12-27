Shrewsbury players rally around Chey Dunkley after costly Cambridge mistake

Sam Smith of Cambridge United scores a goal to make it 2-1..

Cotterill revealed the defender was the first man to hold his hands up in the dressing room at the final whistle, acknowledging his error.

But Town chief Cotterill said Dunkley’s Town team-mates rallied around him, pointing out how good he has been.

The boss said: “Chey makes a mistake, he is the first one in (into the dressing room), and he will say that it is on him.

“The only thing is it’s a team game this.

“And the boys were quick to chip back, how many times has he saved us when balls have gone into our box.”

Dunkley has been immense since he arrived at Shrewsbury in the summer after his contract expired at Sheffield Wednesday. He has played every minute of every game so far this campaign in the middle of Town’s back three – Luke Leahy is the only other player to do so.

The 30-year-old was the hero when Town snatched a late winner at the Meadow against Bolton Wanderers 17 days ago.

But he made an error in the lead-up to Cambridge’s winner yesterday, after his loose touch was seized upon by U’s forward Sam Smith, who went on to slot past Marko Marosi, despite the keeper getting a hand on the effort. “That happens,(blaming) individual mistakes are not something we’re into here,” Cotterill continued.

“We win collectively and we lose collectively, but we haven’t deserved to lose that game. No chance, no chance. We were the better team by a mile.”