Cambridge 1-2 Shrewsbury - player ratings

James Brophy of Cambridge United and Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town...

Marko Marosi

The keeper had very little to do in the game and could do nothing with either of Cambridge’s goals.

Faultless 6

Chey Dunkley

Since arriving at Town in the summer Dunkley has been terrific, but he made an unfortunate error here for the U’s winner. He will need to dust himself down and go again on Thursday.

Costly-error 5

Matthew Pennington

Picked up a needless yellow card in the first half, but Pennington was reliable at the back, as he normally is, but without catching the eye.

Steady 6

Taylor Moore

Moved to centre-back 20 minutes before kick-off in the absence of the ill Tom Flanagan, and adjusted to the task well.

Mr Versatile 6

Rekeil Pyke

Played an integral role in Town’s opener – which was a goal-of-the-season contender. Was quiet in the first half and cramped up late on.

Solid 6

Jordan Shipley

Had a fierce strike in the first half saved by Mannion in the only chance of the opening 45 minutes, he continued to look a threat as he has done since the switch to wing-back.

Dangerous 6

Carl Winchester

Would like to have closed down Shilow Tracey a little quicker for Cambridge’s first goal, but the midfielder was busy in the middle of the park.

Mixed-bag 6

Luke Leahy

The skipper saw a lot of the ball in both halves and used it well at times – he also provided his usual energy and was one of the best performers of the afternoon.

Good 7

Tom Bayliss

The No.10 worked hard off the ball,and linked play well at times, but was not quite able to provide the goal threat he has done on many occasions this season.

Ok 6

Christian Saydee

Another good performance from Saydee, who was in the right place to finish off the brilliant Town move for his second in two games. His hold up play was excellent, again.

Invaluable 7

Rob Street

The forward always gives his all for the team, and this was no different. Provided the assist for Saydee’s goal too.

Committed 6

SUBSTITUTES