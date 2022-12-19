Shrewsbury's Caton extends stay at Chester

Charlie Caton of Shrewsbury Town. Image AMA.

The 20-year-old is set to spend another month with the National League North side – after initially signing at the end of November.

Caton has had quite the impact since arriving at Chester scoring two goals, and registering five assists in his four appearances for the club – and he is now set to remain there until January 21.

Since the talented forward joined manager Calum McIntyre in Cheshire, his side have not lost winning all four of their league games, including the 2-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers – which was broadcast live on BT Sport.

They now trail league leaders Darlington by four points with a game in hand.

Their last two league games have been postponed due to the bitterly cold weather, which caused havoc across the country.

They will be looking to continue this good run when they take on Shropshire side AFC Telford United on boxing day.

Caton is one of several talented young players at Montgomery Waters Meadow seeking to make their way into first-team contention on a regular basis.