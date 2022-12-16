Peterborough vs Shrewsbury postponed due to frozen pitch

Frozen pitch

Local official Neil Hair inspected the surface this morning and deemed the pitch unplayable and with the forecasted freezing temperatures overnight, there was no chance of improvement.

The club did all they could to protect the surface but severe temperature drops have led the game to be called off in plenty of time for supporters to cancel their travelling plans.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed. Any tickets purchased for this game will be valid for the re-arranged date.

Shrewsbury's next game will now be the Boxing Day clash with Cambridge United.

Meanwhile TNS's game with Flint Town tonight and Wrexham's home match with Scunthorpe have also fallen victim of the weather.