Consistency the personal key for Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

The defender arrived at the club in January 2020, on an initial six-month loan deal from Everton before making the switch to Montgomery Waters Meadow permanently the following summer.

The 28-year-old is closing in on his 100th appearance for Shrewsbury, and his form has been brilliant this season alongside fellow defenders Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan.

He believes his volume of game time since he arrived is part of the reason behind his success at the club so far – and he thinks Salop are heading in the right direction at the moment.

“I joined a couple of months after the gaffer started here,” Pennington said.

“I came on loan initially for six months, and it was ideal for me to come into a team and play games regularly.

“I think that has benefited me massively in terms of being able to add to my game.

“I think that consistency has helped me, and you know I have really enjoyed being a part of it here.

“I have seen the changes the manager and the staff have made here since they first came in.

“They have been really positive – the club is going in the right direction.

“I am happy, and long may that continue.”

Before arriving at Town, Pennington was loaned out by Everton quite frequently to gain experience.

He spent time at Leeds United, Hull City and Walsall – but the most games he played during those loan spells was the 31 he managed during a spell for Ipswich Town, scoring one goal.

But since moving to Shropshire, he has really found his feet in both boxes – offering a handy goal threat for Steve Cotterill’s side too.

Playing consistently, and being settled at a club is not something the defender has had the luxury of before.

He said: “I have never really had that before because I was at Everton for a long time.

“I have been on loan loads so this is the first place I have felt properly settled.

“I have had a couple of years here now – almost two seasons at it.