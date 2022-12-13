Notification Settings

Steve Cotterill: ‘Realistic’ Shrewsbury Town feeling so good

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FC

Steve Cotterill wants his Shrewsbury Town side to keep their feet on the ground as a ‘feel-good factor’ sweeps through Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop came from behind to secure a superb 3-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday thanks to Chey Dunkley’s stoppage-time winner.

Boss Cotterill hailed the Salop faithful, but wants to make sure his side remain ‘realistic’ about the challenges to come – starting at Peterborough United this weekend.

“There is a feel-good factor around the place at the moment,” he said. “We just have to make sure we keep a lid on that and be realistic with everything.

“But this game, without the supporters, is nothing.

“In recent times – you guys (the media) experienced it, but I didn’t because I wasn’t here through Covid.

“I experienced it for a month and then I decided to pop on holiday for six months and not be here!

“But the game is nothing without the supporters.

“Bolton sold out their end today, they had an incredible following and our guys know then around the stadium they have to up for it in all four corners.

“Otherwise the away team will come with that sort of following and drown us out, but that didn’t happen.

“We have given our guys some good possession and tempo at the end of the game so they can almost suck that winner in for us.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

